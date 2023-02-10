I understand the need for advertising on the sides of the buses.

What I do not agree with is the blocking of a clear view for the passengers to see the scenery as they travel. Of course, maybe my eyes are bad, but looking out a window that is covered by advertising is like looking through hundreds of little holes.

I take a bus into downtown Lancaster city and transfer to other buses for shopping. Why can’t the advertising be above and/or below the main windows? Everyone could be happy.

Gary Manning

East Earl Township