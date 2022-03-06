A vision for the forest at Governor Dick in Lebanon County: Let it grow old, as in an old-growth-forest. There are few areas where people can experience a forest with mature trees.

People may enjoy looking at the canopy of tall trees and wildlife from the observation tower.

Mature forests absorb more carbon dioxide, absorb more rain, can withstand more wind and in general survive and evolve with the changing conditions. Trees support each other physically by growing roots together and, by way of mycelium, share water and nutrients. Fungi have evolved together with trees.

This kingdom of organisms is the oldest and the foundation of all life on Earth. These kingdoms of life contain the wisdom of millions of years, and humans still have a lot to learn from them.

It is difficult for a forest to recover from a clear cut. Compacting the soil kills the valuable microorganisms. Invasive trees and shrubs will move into a disturbed area faster than an established forest. If only the invasive trees like ailanthus and shrubs like barberry were removed, this forest could recover. Trees need 20 to 30 years to mature to the point where they produce seeds and acorns for wildlife and to replenish the forest. Dead or damaged trees provide homes for birds, homes for insects (which provide food for wildlife) and then nutrients for the soil.

Governor Dick could be a place to learn about the ecosystems of forests and be refreshed and inspired by the beauty of nature. It is a very special place for many people and other living organisms.

Janis Hohenwarter

New Providence