Dear congressman:

I have a suggestion for the debt ceiling crisis.

Let the default happen.

A purging by fire is the only way to end this abomination of binge borrowing and spending. Here’s what defaulting might accomplish:

1. Perhaps a balanced-budget amendment to the Constitution would finally be considered and enacted.

2. The special interest groups, with their armies of trial lawyers, might be eradicated. They are nothing but parasites who feed at the public trough.

3. Perhaps real entitlement reform would become a reality. There are many commonsense reforms that could be enacted to save these systems, and you all know it but are too terrified to do the right thing. Where is your moral courage?

4. Perhaps the federal government will finally be forced to live within its means like the rest of America. You can start by putting an end to earmarks. You can then force all government departments to deal with the waste, fraud and abuse that must be ubiquitous in a federal budget of this size.

5. Perhaps real tax reform could emerge. At the very least, an end to the endless tax credit goodies handed out to every whining crybaby — individual and corporate. I am of the opinion that everyone should pay something in tax. I don’t care how rich or poor you are. If you live in this country and benefit from its freedoms, protections and opportunities (whatever is left of them), you should pay taxes.

6. The inflation beast might be tamed in an instant, allowing the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

I know my draconian measures will never even be considered, but I wonder what benefits would arise from the ashes of what I realize would be a painful recession/depression. It seems to me that’s what has to happen to reset the financial foundations of this country and restore fiscal sanity to our lives.

Gary Fillippo

New Holland