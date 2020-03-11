I’ve long since passed “the last straw” when it comes to giving President Donald Trump a break for his bad behavior, but when he showed up at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in his “Keep America Great” hat and called the governor of Washington state a “snake” in the middle of a national crisis, he reached a whole new level of depravity.

Trump knows full well that a majority of his fellow Americans are antagonized by those red hats, which is exactly why he wears them. He loves to rile up his base while getting into the face of anyone who dares to even mildly criticize him.

Nothing — not even the threat of a deadly pandemic — is enough to make this president put the nation before his own political needs. Not even a deadly virus that makes no distinction between Trumpers or anti-Trumpers is enough to make this man stop his gutter campaigning or slake his bottomless need to make everything about him.

What kind of president, what kind of man, behaves this way?

Thank God the CDC and other government professionals are still in place to help guide the nation through this. Trump was late to react, but he has signed an $8.3 billion coronavirus bill, and put a strong task force in place and deserves credit for that. Now the best thing for him is to let the experts do their jobs, quit spreading misleading information and keep his campaign hats safely quarantined.

Jon Walker

Warwick Township