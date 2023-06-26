The writer of the June 19 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Don’t vilify caring parents” expressed how I feel.

Like that writer, I also am neither a far-right conservative nor a far-left liberal. The term independent centrist would describe me.

In this crazy world, I often wonder why as humans we can’t just be.

Be the religion we choose. Be the race we were born into and have the right to be proud of our heritage. Be the gender we were assigned at birth, and if we choose to be something else it should be a personal choice.

I believe the conflicts we are experiencing are because we are not letting people just be.

If you don’t agree with other people’s choices, it should not be a personal problem for you. Look the other way, choose a different group of people to associate with. We are all different, but we are blessed that in our country we all have the right to life, liberty and freedom.

I will voice my opinion about this: We did not have sex education until high school. In today’s world, it should probably be taught in middle school, but not elementary school. I do not believe schools should be getting involved with their students’ gender.

When parents are blessed with a child, the child is their responsibility and they should be making and/or helping the child with life decisions. Parents do have a right to know what their child is being taught.

Susan Richards

Martic Township