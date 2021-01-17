If there was a blessing during this pandemic, it was Lancaster’s Quest for Learning program made available to a wider audience via Zoom in the fall.

Six of its lectures, “Racism in America: The History We Didn’t Learn in School,” are available for free. I urge parents to watch some of these with your high school children, history teachers to incorporate information from them into their lessons, and school districts to use them to build more depth into the curriculum.

Parents who like them should urge their districts to use them. Search for “Sue Linderman” on YouTube to see these talks.

Getting to know minorities is a good way to help prevent and overcome prejudice and fear. With virtual learning, now is an ideal time for younger privileged children to begin to know minority children. Classes can be paired by grade via Zoom between diverse populations in Lancaster County or perhaps Philadelphia. Middle school students can ask their Black and Latino counterparts about examples of prejudice their relatives have experienced.

The Pennsylvania education standards just skim the surface on the topic of racism. What is your school district teaching about racism? Does your elementary school limit the study of race to the Underground Railroad, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a few Black heroes on MLK Day or Black History Month in February? Does your high school educate beyond slavery, the Constitution, the Civil War and the Civil Rights Act of 1964?

Sherry Rich

Manheim Township