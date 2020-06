From the “Today in history” column in the May 28 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, I quote:

“May 28, 1912: The Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a ‘state of absolute unpreparedness,’ improperly tested safety equipment and an ‘indifference to danger’ as some of the causes of an ‘unnecessary tragedy.’ ”

Now, substitute 2020 for 1912; and personal protective equipment for safety equipment. And there you have it. Sound familiar?

G.A. Hawthorne

Mount Joy