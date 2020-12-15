Could the havoc of the Donald Trump years possibly be a test of our commitment to democracy?

The genius of the revolution was in its reconstitution of power, from a monarchy to democracy. The old order was hierarchical, with ultimate authority consolidated at the top and loyalty demanded beneath. In democracy, power is realigned horizontally, with clear division under checks and balances. Government by and for the people.

Among the lessons we can relearn from the Trump episode are these: the “unitive presidency” is anti-democratic; a “preemptive pardon” is monarchical; and a “conspiracy theory” is a usurpation of reasonable inquiry by partisan desperation.

A president cannot be above the law. Claiming absolute power of self-pardon is not only self-contradictory — pardon is not an intransitive verb; it threatens the very core principle of democracy. Ordering the Department of Justice to apprehend political rivals is a trespassing of constitutional boundaries on the road to a lawless police state.

Calling upon a conspiracy theory is the last ditch on the way to insanity. It can be likened unto flying blind into the dark regions of malice without an empirical leg to stand upon.

Eternal vigilance against arbitrary authoritarianism is the price we pay for the freedoms of constitutional government. Otherwise, the specter of the future will be the grim reaper.

Our greatest gift for the new year is to cherish and share the responsibilities of preserving democracy. Who knows? This civility might even unite us.

Beware! Not all that waves a flag is democracy.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown