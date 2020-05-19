It’s almost funny. Almost!

I guess this was a lesson of sorts to use a pandemic to your favor. Our family had been planning a trip to Europe since last summer for the spring of 2020. I thought it to be a good investment to procure insurance in case of any unforeseen calamities.

What I did not see was how the airlines and travel industry would seemingly use the pandemic to their advantage. Naturally, our flight was canceled and, after having to wait until three days prior to leaving for this vacation, I was able to contact the travel company with which we booked our vacation.

I was told that they would contact the airline and the airline would make a decision to reimburse with cash (minus the travel company’s booking fee and the insurance I paid) or offer a travel voucher.

I asked the broker about the insurance plan I purchased that states, “cancellation for any reason.” His reply was that “the insurance does not apply for an unforeseen event.”

LOL! It was too funny for me to get upset. I assume they will make some sort of restitution, but for now it’s just another lesson learned about human ingenuity.

Signed,

Duped Again.

Jeff McComsey

Strasburg