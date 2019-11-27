Adverse weather necessitated extending this year’s Halloween trick-or-treat to Friday, Nov. 1. LNP extended the “trick” part even further.
The Saturday, Nov. 2, edition of LNP arrived with the Faith & Values section condensed into three pages in the middle of the A section.
The trick continued in subsequent editions with the elimination of the television show summaries, something I found valuable, and many of the features that had appeared on Page A2. Also, some features like the weather map were moved.
With these changes and the subsequent reduction in the number of pages in each weekday edition, the back pages of the A and C sections now look unfinished and unappealing.
Worst of all, LNP did not have the courtesy to forewarn readers of the changes or explain them. Rather, it seems LNP just wants to “trick” us — the readers who continue to support LNP.
Undoubtedly, LNP is saving money by reducing features and pages. By publishing a less professional and informational newspaper, LNP may realize financial savings. LNP’s thinking seems to be “less is more” and it is for them. For loyal readers the new format is certainly no “treat.”
Larry Hummer
Ephrata