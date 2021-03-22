I am just back from Florida after two months away. I watched the Tampa Bay NBC affiliate WFLA during my time there for weather and news. There were hardly any mentions of COVID-19 in the half-hour newscasts.

I returned here and every newscast for NBC affiliate WGAL seems like 75% COVID-19 news!

I can only assume that the differences are how the respective governors handled the coronavirus pandemic and how the media in each area chose to dedicate coverage.

In Tampa, people live normally.

In central Pennsylvania, people live like hermits.

To WGAL: Throw in a few more positive stories, so viewers can maybe think normally because what seems like 25 to 30 minutes of COVID-19 coverage is unwatchable.

Paul Harclerode

Manheim Township