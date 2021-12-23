After attending the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s performance of “Les Miserables — School Edition” on Dec. 18, I heartily concur with the writer of the Dec. 11 letter “Please don’t miss ‘Les Miserables.’ ”

My mouth dropped open at the first note that was sung, and I was brought to tears at least three times throughout the performance.

Accompanying me was a friend who is a veteran theatergoer, regularly attending shows in Philadelphia and New York. She has seen “Les Miserables” on Broadway numerous times and, in her opinion, the Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s version is every bit the equal. While watching, you have to keep reminding yourself that every performer in the show is 18 years old or younger. That bears repeating — 18 years old or younger!

To have such quality regional theater to showcase our area’s talent is a gift, not only at Christmas but year-round.

Carol Flick

Heidelberg Township

Lebanon County