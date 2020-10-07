This is in response to the Sept. 16 letter to the editor headlined “Veterans support President Trump.” While I support the LNP | LancasterOnline practice of including various opinions, publishing this letter violates this newspaper’s stated policies.

This letter took up well over 60% of the space for that day’s letters to the editor. It clearly violated LNP’s 250-word limit. Publishing a letter this long prevented including additional letters that might have promoted other, perhaps differing, opinions.

LNP | LancasterOnline prides itself on fact-checking material. Because my son is a veteran being badly served by the Department of Veterans Affairs —\!q although in another state — the accuracy of this information is important to both him and me. I would like to know whether the content of this letter was fact-checked prior to publication. If it was, please indicate that; if not, I would appreciate LNP | LancasterOnline doing so now, and publishing the results.

Shayna Manheim

West Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: The Sept. 16 letter was fact-checked. As is our policy, objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their