Craig Lehman’s decision to resign as the lone Democratic Lancaster County commissioner was met with much sadness among those who knew of his dedication to meet the needs of Lancaster County residents.

I recall, when I first moved to Lancaster almost 17 years ago, hearing Lehman talk about the need for a new county prison. Thanks partly to him, a new prison is closer to being built, with a site selected and approved.

Lehman also talked about the need to preserve agricultural land in Lancaster County because of the encroaching takeover of such land by developers. He has also been a supporter of reducing homelessness, of the Lancaster County drug court program and of the idea of creating a county public health department.

I believe we will miss Lehman’s watchful eye over county expenditures. I wonder what went into his decision not to approve the proposed 2022 county budget. Did his decision have anything to do with Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino not creating a citizen engagement process for recommending how the approximately $106 million in American Rescue Plan monies should be used to meet the needs of Lancastrians?

Did Lehman’s decision have anything to do with the still-unmanned county health advisory council, which some had hoped would be in place by the end of 2021? Did his decision have anything to do with the rise in COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, at a time when only about 56% of our eligible population is vaccinated and many residents are refusing to wear masks, including in the county office building?

Whatever went into Lehman’s resignation decision, Lancaster County will lose a true public servant. Well done and Godspeed, Craig.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township