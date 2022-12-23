The left considered Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz to be a carpetbagging opportunist, among other things, who had no business running for office to represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The right considers Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman to be a “woke” liberal extremist who is unqualified to hold public office.

Vitriol notwithstanding, I believe that both sides have valid perspectives. Another election, another exercise in mediocrity.

For the nation’s sake, both political parties desperately need to nominate better candidates. The U.S. Senate is a very exclusive governing body — only 100 out of a population of 330 million serve. So why are candidates of such questionable caliber chosen to represent us?

NBC News reported that $261 million in advertising dollars were spent on this one Senate seat (for a job that pays $174,000 per year, but from which everyone seems to leave as a one-percenter — hmmm). It’s such a waste of time and money.

This Senate race exemplified the urgency for repealing the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, which allowed voters to directly elect senators.

Would a Democratic-controlled Legislature select Fetterman to serve in the U.S. Senate? Would a Republican-controlled Legislature choose Oz to represent Pennsylvania? I believe it’s highly unlikely.

Instead of the people voting directly for a senator, the state legislators we elect should be obligated to select the best candidate available to represent our state. And if they fail to do so, we can vote those legislators out of office.

The effectiveness of senators would improve dramatically, because they could focus on representing their state instead of campaigning, fundraising and engaging in partisan politics.

Would anyone miss all those campaign ads? Finally, a measure of respect would be restored to the U.S. Senate.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township