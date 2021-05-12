Everyone should vote yes on the first two ballot questions on May 18. A yes vote on those two questions would essentially put the decision for the continuation of an emergency disaster declaration back into the hands of the state Legislature members you voted for.

The governor would still have the ability to declare a disaster. But the Legislature would be able to determine if this is a statewide emergency or if it is a local emergency that is best handled locally.

An example is Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide mask mandate, which will not be lifted until 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Many counties are close to 50% vaccinated, except Philadelphia County. Philadelphia County is at less than 5% of its total population vaccinated. This means that one county with greater than 1.5 million people essentially allows the governor and his political party to hold the rest of the state to a mask mandate for a long time.

But mask-wearing is a trivial example compared to businesses and jobs in rural counties that were kept shut down because large cities were COVID-19 hot spots.

The political party is not the issue, in my view, but the power is. This will affect how future governors use a one-size-fits-all disaster declaration approach. This is especially important if a future governor does not consult experts and locally elected representatives about appropriate disaster relief.

Proposed state constitutional amendments that limit executive power and put it in the hands of your local representatives deserve a yes vote!

Allen Martin

Warwick Township