Pennsylvania has long held the dubious distinction of having the largest, most expensive and most useless state legislature in the nation. From the inequities of school funding to the unpopular property tax to the mismanaged state pension fund to the environmental scourge of fracking, there is seemingly no statewide problem its Republican majority will not cheerfully ignore.

Now, in a fit of pretending to care about governing, state Republicans — led by our own Rep. Bryan Cutler — have announced they are going to conduct an election “audit.” Cutler claims this investigation is only to forestall “irregularities” in future elections. But if he wants us to believe Republican lawmakers are serious, they might start by addressing the problems caused by their own inaction in the election just concluded.

They could, for example, enact legislation allowing county election boards to authenticate and count mailed-in ballots as they arrive, instead of having to wait until Election Day. Mandate that every county contact voters who made errors on their mailed ballots, so these can be corrected. If I’ve made a mistake when voting in person, my ballot simply gets spoiled and I’m given a new one. Why not do the same for mail-in voters? Finally, require counties to have multiple ballot drop-off boxes, not merely one like Lancaster County provided for its 350,000 voters.

These changes would, it’s true, make it easier for people to vote, which runs counter to the GOP’s ongoing war on democracy. But they just might convince the public that there’s some benefit in maintaining a state legislature, after all.

Ward Latshaw

East Hempfield Township