The May 21 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline featured an editorial (“A just request”) that exposes the grave issues we are soon to face due to the underfunding and shifting of funds from Pennsylvania’s statewide judicial computer system.

The result has been not only that the system is not fully maintained and has not been upgraded as necessary, but other aspects of the judicial system have likewise been underfunded in an attempt to keep the computer system “on its feet,” as it were.

This sort of shortsightedness and cavalier attitude to long-range planning is exactly why I voted no to the two ballot questions to take some disaster emergency declaration powers from the governor and confer them on the state Legislature.

If the Legislature cannot manage routine budget planning and processes on an annual basis, how can it possibly react quickly and properly in an emergency situation?

How can such a Legislature agree on prioritization, procedures and timing? How, for example, would the Legislature have handled the pandemic response 21 days after the initial restrictions?

Would it have opened up all businesses or exercised caution? Started planning for future vaccine distribution? Encouraged mask-wearing?

Or would partisan politics have mucked up all these rapidly developing issues, as seems to happen with the mundane issues?

I believe I know the answer.

Doris Russ

Salunga