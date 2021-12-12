Instead of telling citizens to look at maps for redistricting, please tell us exactly how we can make an impact. The description of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in your Dec. 5 editorial (“Map madness”) is testimony to why we should not contact our local legislators. Why would any current legislator want to change anything?

Interestingly, I received propaganda from Smucker’s office that states he believes “Congressman (Paul) Gosar’s video was highly inappropriate and disrespectful” (that video showed Gosar as an animated character killing Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden).

Do you suppose Smucker sent that letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, too?

I agree with the members of Gosar’s own family who say that he is mentally ill and does not belong in Congress.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township