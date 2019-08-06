LNP’s July 23 editorial, “Spin machine,” was absolutely correct in criticizing the extravagant use of taxpayers’ money that’s simply public relations for Pennsylvania House and Senate members of both parties.
In his response, Rep. Bryan Cutler’s July 26 op-ed (“Communications staffers work to inform public”) reads like a late April fool’s joke on the voters. A $10 million joke at that. I doubt that he really believes his piece; if he does, he is delusional.
Rep. Cutler: Do you really believe that you spend these monies to “provide you, the public, with an open and honest look at how your Legislature is working to improve the state you call home”? If so, why not include some background music to make us feel even better?
For you to defend, among other things, the telephone town halls “as a unique opportunity to speak directly to your elected official from the comfort of your home” is ludicrous. From my experience, these “so-called” town halls are scripted. The public’s questions are screened by staff so research can be performed and answers provided to their boss, the elected official. I believe it is a lazy way for public officials to carry out their work and, ultimately, makes them less accountable to the taxpayers. They should have the decency to have a true town hall meeting, answer questions directly and allow us to see who they really are.
Thanks to LNP for exposing this inappropriate use of $10 million in taxpayers’ money.
Arthur Morris
Former Lancaster city mayor