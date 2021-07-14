I grew up in Downingtown. Each Fourth of July, the town held its “Good Neighbor Day,” which concluded with a fireworks display. People came from all over Chester County. It was a fun time and, aside from the traffic, extremely enjoyable.

I spend a lot of time in Lancaster County for business and personal reasons. I will plan to be elsewhere next Fourth of July. Since our greedy state legislators enabled the sale and purchase of consumer-grade fireworks with a 12% tax, seemingly every parking lot or open lot has become a market.

If the state needs revenue so badly, I believe lawmakers should look at reducing the enormous waste of having a bloated bureaucracy in Harrisburg.

Reducing the size of the Legislature could realize savings that would cover the profit from fireworks sales — and would be a step in the right direction.

At the very least, I believe the state should issue licenses that would be paid for by prospective sellers. This would give it the opportunity to regulate and root out violators.

Let’s make the Fourth of July enjoyable for everyone.

John Muzii

West Chester