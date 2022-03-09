A Feb. 16 letter argued that it’s “enabling” if we give risk reduction tools to people who use drugs (“Biden is wrong to enable drug use”).

In my view, it is not. Unless you mean “enabling” people to stay alive. Or “enabling” us to reduce the spread of HIV and viral hepatitis.

Dramatic changes in street drugs and decades of failed public policy have caused accidental overdose deaths to skyrocket. Last year, 14 Pennsylvanians died from an overdose each day, on average.

Yet Pennsylvania’s rural counties lack robust community overdose prevention programs. I believe that we can fix this through bipartisan “good government” bills, like state Senate Bill 845, titled “Legalizing Personal Use of Fentanyl Test Strips.”

We need legislators to vote for its counterpart state House Bill 1393, too, along with the companion bills that would expand syringe service programs: state Senate Bill 926 and state House Bill 2264. Call your lawmakers and tell them it’s urgent.

I’m an addiction policy researcher and parent of a child in long-term recovery. Testifying for these laws in Harrisburg, I described the heartbreak of attending the funerals of people who were not “enabled” to survive an accidental overdose, like my child was.

Do not fall for recent attempts to paint all federal harm reduction grants as “crack pipe funding.” It’s nonsense and, worse, it alludes to the racist 1980s policies that treated Black cocaine users differently than white users.

I believe that it’s common sense to fund the broad array of services that syringe service programs provide. They don’t increase drug use or crime, they save millions in health care costs and participants are five times more likely to enter treatment.

Gail Scott

Lancaster