Just do it! The U.S. Senate must pass House Resolution 1, the For the People Act of 2021.

This legislation simply guarantees us our fundamental right to vote. That right is the single most important underpinning of our democracy. If we lose our right to vote, we lose our republic!

How can our Republican senators possibly oppose legislation supported by 67% of all voters, including 56% of Republican voters? (That’s from a national poll by Data for Progress and Equal Citizens.)

Meanwhile, the Republican Party must cease its acts against minorities and what I view as its raw focus on pure power grabs. Who are Republicans afraid of? They need to get their act together to propose and act on policy and legislation that serve a broad cross-section of this country’s voters. Then people might vote for them for the right reasons!

William Stine

Landisville