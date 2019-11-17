It seems like LNP should have done a basic fact check before publishing the mostly false Nov. 10 Sunday LNP letter, “Democrats send wrong message.”
According to Snopes.com, the bill mentioned in that letter — House Resolution 3525 — “would not provide immigrants specific health benefits or create an EHR (electronic health records) system that does not already exist in relation to U.S. military veterans, since ... Veterans Affairs ... has had an EHR system for years. Democrats did not reject a Republican proposal to give veterans the same EHR being proposed for immigrants, because such a system already exists.”
Roy Sims
West Cocalico Township