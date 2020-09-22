The tragic recent shooting by police of a man who seemed to be mentally ill raises questions about the treatment of these individuals. In my previous experience as a mental health counselor, it was common for a disturbed person to be successfully treated with medication.

The person would begin to feel and appear better and then stop taking their medication — only to revert to experiencing their original condition. And the pattern seemed to repeat itself time and time again. Sadly, these individuals often would become alienated from their families, become homeless and end up in trouble with the law.

A possible solution for this long-standing problem might be legislation that mandates ongoing monitoring of persons diagnosed with these serious conditions for as long as necessary — likely an extended period. Until something is done, the unfortunate plight of these troubled individuals will likely continue.

David W. Haverstick

Millersville