Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed legislation preventing Pennsylvania municipalities from banning or taxing the distribution of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene foam. As a result, any progress made in towns across Pennsylvania in the fight against plastic pollution is halted for the next year — a year in which our waterways, streets and communities will suffer from rampant plastic pollution.
PennEnvironment pushed hard against this, generating citizen calls and emails to state legislators, but the bill still passed. If we want to stop plastic from entering our rivers and littering our streets, we must take action and stop producing single-use items. I urge Pennsylvanians to voice their frustration with this move against banning plastics and to help us fight for a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Call the governor at 717-787-2500 to let him know you care about reducing single-use plastic bags and foam in Pennsylvania and that you do not support this regressive legislation.
Maya Glicksman
PennEnvironment intern
Philadelphia