Thanks to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for opposing marijuana legalization (“No to marijuana,” Aug. 31).

The Food and Drug Administration is the only agency with authority to approve and regulate drugs. The psychotic effects of marijuana alone are, in my view, a red flag when we have a mental health crisis already. It would be arrogant of elected officials (most of whom are not scientists or medical doctors) to even think of presenting such a bill.

An excuse is that it would be another so-called voluntary tax revenue source. The track record on legalizing vices in Pennsylvania has been less than responsible. The focus has been on revenue and not on a hard, independent look at the costs to society. Just FYI, a ledger has two sides.

Legalizing something harmful never removes the harm. It just changes the legal consequences — usually for those who promote, produce or in other ways profit financially from the “legalized” substance or activity, with little to no regard for the negative impact on individuals or society.

Dianne M. Berlin

Manheim