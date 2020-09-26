For six long months, I have listened to Gov. Tom Wolf talk about how every life is valuable. He has taken draconian measures to “keep us safe” from COVID-19, assuring us of his concern for each life. I find his concern hard to believe, due to his total disregard for the lives of the unborn and now his push to legalize recreational marijuana.

The health and societal risks of legalization are lengthy and cannot all be addressed in this letter. Check out pafamily.org/truthonweed for more details. The American Psychiatric Association reports, “There is no current scientific evidence that cannabis is in any way beneficial for the treatment of any psychiatric disorder.”

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a comprehensive report regarding the many harmful health effects of using marijuana, which include mental health issues (suicide, depression, social anxiety disorder), increased risk of car accidents, and more dependence on other drugs.

JAMA Internal Medicine, a monthly journal, reported in 2018, “The opioid crisis appears to be worsening where marijuana has been legalized.”

Promised revenue increases are largely a myth. It all sounds like just what Pennsylvania needs in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis: more mental health problems, more car accidents and greater opioid addiction problems.

But apparently Gov. Wolf knows better than all of the health and medical organizations that agree that marijuana is both addictive and harmful to the human brain, especially in adolescents.

What about the lives that will be lost (and ruined) due to legalization, Gov. Wolf? Don’t they count?

Sharon Martin

East Earl Township