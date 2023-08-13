The column “Setting the record straight on school voucher program” by state Sen. Scott Martin in the July 30 Perspective section says it all about the left-wing bias shown by the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.

Readers of LNP | LancasterOnline might as well have subscriptions to The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times. The Associated Press doesn’t do any better — for example, “Fetterman ‘on his game’ after return from hospital” in the May 22 LNP | LancasterOnline. Are you kidding me? Did anyone witness his inability to speak with any clarity in a recent hearing? The voters of Pennsylvania were duped into voting for Fetterman.

Many of the left-wing letter writers would have a different take on what is truly happening in the Biden administration if they got their information from sources other than the mainstream media, which keep the electorate totally uninformed of the truth in many cases.

The corruption in the Biden administration is making its way to the public. “Bidenomics” and the “Green New Deal” are inflicting tremendous financial pain on everyday Americans — especially the middle class, the poor and older citizens on fixed incomes. The cost of nearly everything is up 25% to 30%. Gas is about $4 per gallon now, compared to about $2.39 the week Biden took office.

Wouldn’t it be great if the consequences of a presidential election would affect only those who voted for a particular candidate? Only Biden voters would be paying $16 more for the 10 gallons of gas they put in their car. Only Biden voters would lose about 25% of the value of their 401(k). Only Biden voters would financially support the 2 million or more immigrants coming illegally across our open borders.

I just hope the truth of what is going on in the corrupt Biden administration comes out before November 2024. We need informed Democrats and independents to vote for whomever is the Republican nominee.

Tom Batastini

East Hempfield Township