If there is a law, if there is a tradition, if there is a statue, if there is a gender pronoun, if there is a religion, if there is a flag — then the left is seemingly focused on destroying it!

I believe that the left is ignoring the laws of our nation. Some have essentially attempted to cancel holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving. They have taken down statues across the nations. We seemingly cannot use gender pronouns any more.

I believe the left is trying to destroy religion and is forcing critical race theory down our throats. In my view they have supported the violence in cities across the nation, which has caused injuries, deaths and millions in damages.

We cannot continue to put up with this state of affairs. Furthermore, when anyone disagrees with the left, they call you a racist!

We have to stand up and say “enough is enough.”

Don Moore

Clay Township