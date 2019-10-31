I recently moved to Lancaster city after living in Reading for several years.
Before moving here, I was never active in local politics. I could not tell you who my last magisterial district judge was. But I can tell you that I’m voting for Andrew Lefever on Nov. 5.
Since I moved here, Lefever has welcomed me to the Northeast Lancaster neighborhood and community. He invited me to a campaign event, where I learned how big of an impact a magisterial district judge really has in the community.
In addition to routine things like parking tickets or marriage certificates, the district judge has the power to do things like approve search warrants or settle landlord-tenant disputes. These are important responsibilities that have a big impact on real, everyday people. You want someone with experience and integrity in that role. And I believe Lefever is that person.
As a doctor, I’m motivated to help people and make the world a better place. From talking with Lefever, I believe his true motivation for running for district judge is to have a fair, impartial, transparent and accessible judicial system in our community. He’s not running for his own ego or ambition.
Please join me in voting for Andrew Lefever for magisterial district judge in Northeast Lancaster city Nov. 5. Local politics matter to our everyday lives.
Riley Manion
Lancaster