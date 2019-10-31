As an assistant public defender for Lancaster County, I have worked with Andrew Lefever in his role as an assistant district attorney. I also reside in the judicial district where he is running for magisterial district judge. Based on my experiences with Lefever, I will be voting for him Nov. 5, and I urge other voters to do the same.
For years, I have seen Lefever work hard in furtherance of what I have learned to be his sincere dedication to public service. I have developed the utmost respect for both his work ethic and his command of the law. And though our jobs mean that we are on opposite sides in the courtroom, I have never known Lefever to be anything other than professional and even-tempered.
Not only has he demonstrated the type of temperament, legal expertise and commitment to justice that I want in my district judge, Lefever also has my vote because I believe he fully appreciates the importance of district courts.
District courts are community courts, providing residents with access to justice. As an assistant district attorney, Lefever has practiced in all 19 judicial districts in this county, where he has gained firsthand knowledge of the various issues that arise at the district court level, equipping him to better serve our community.
There is only one candidate in this race with the real experience, knowledge and dedication necessary to serve the role of magisterial district judge, and that is Andrew Lefever.
Michelle Akritas
Lancaster