Recently, I was sitting in the Red Rose Transit Authority bus stop kiosk at the southwest corner of Buchanan Avenue and College Avenue in Lancaster city waiting for the bus to go downtown to the Fulton Theatre. I was reading a book while waiting, and when I looked up, the bus had passed me by and rounded the corner without any effort to ascertain if I was indeed waiting for the bus.
A couple of days later, I called RRTA to complain and was connected with the voicemail of the appropriate official, whose voice said he would call me back if I left a message and phone number, which I did. I never heard back from him or anyone else.
Come on, RRTA. You could do a better job serving your ridership!
Rob Sternberg
Lancaster