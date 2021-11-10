Regarding the Nov. 5 article “US sets date for vax rule” by The Associated Press that appeared on the front page of LNP | LancasterOnline:

The article states that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is considering “expanding the vaccination requirement to smaller businesses.”

We may have our disagreements regarding vaccines, but do we really want to be ruled by executive orders and mandates issued by unelected bureaucrats, rather than laws duly enacted by our elected representatives?

For example, whenever you travel by air, you will hear that “federal law” requires that you wear a mask. My argument is not against mask-wearing, but rather against the mentality that accepts as “law” any edict or mandate not enacted by Congress.

(I called my representative, asking when a federal law was passed requiring a mask. My question remains unanswered.)

Returning to the possible vaccine mandates for small businesses, OSHA admits that enforcement would be difficult, stating that it “will respond to whistleblower complaints and make limited spot checks.”

So instead of rule by law, we may now live under dictatorlike edict? And we will be encouraged to report folks who are not following the party line?

This is how totalitarian regimes function. And, no matter what our disagreements, that should greatly concern all of us who love America, the land of the free.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township