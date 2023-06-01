The United States has the distinction among developed nations as the nation with the most guns, with the most mass killings and with the most suicides by gun. Lately, the U.S. flag appears to spend more time at half-staff than fully raised, in memory of all those who are killed by guns.

We in the United States have an obsession with guns. We have more guns than we need. That might not be such a bad thing, except that many of us have abandoned any reliance on common sense. Some of us want to carry our guns with us wherever we go, without questioning why and what for.

It is evident that some are willing to accept as “truth” the lies spouted by diabolical and deceitful pseudo-leaders. When judgment is not tempered by common sense, it is no wonder that we act impulsively and that killings can occur. We are no longer a civilized nation.

Let’s not bother to raise the flag to full height anymore and keep it at half-staff at all times until we regain our common sense and make the United States civilized again.

Casimir Ryzewski

Manor Township

GET HELP This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: — National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255, or simply call 988. — Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. — Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. — If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.