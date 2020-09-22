The Sept. 17 letter “Thinking about voting decision” cited the figure of 60 million abortions since the Democratic Party backed Roe v. Wade. Whether that figure is completely accurate, I believe that many abortions would occur with or without Roe v. Wade, which merely gives women a safe legal option.

No one, in my view, thinks abortion is a good thing. The issue is whether we are called to be judges or called to love and leave the judging up to God.

In the 20th century, an estimated 108 million people died from conflicts. Throughout all human history, the estimate of those who have died in conflict range from 150 million to 1 billion.

The Trump administration has, in my view, shown little concern for those dying and displaced by current conflicts or those disenfranchised by our society. Instead it promotes divisiveness, rather than justice and unity. Jesus gave us no directives regarding the unborn, focusing on calling us to love and care for the poor, hungry, sick, homeless and disenfranchised among us.

“What would Jesus do?”

David E. Hess

Manheim Township