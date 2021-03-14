I am writing to voice my total displeasure for the proposed intended uses for the Route 23 “goat path” (“Support growing for multiuse trail on ‘goat path,’ ” March 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I have a novel idea: Let it be! The land is currently being used by the Amish for various farming uses and should remain so. The group pushing for it to be built upon has an agenda that seemingly must be pursued no matter the cost to the people who are using it.

The LNP | LancasterOnline column does not even mention the Amish until all the proposals for the goat path’s use have been stated. I think it is disgraceful to use the Amish to promote Lancaster County tourism and then turn around and make proposals that alter the very way of life they have so piously worked for.

I am saddened but not surprised by the lack of foresight shown by our local officials. How many more access roads does the county need? Lancaster County residents have been fed this bill of goods for years and all we have to show for it are more sprawl and gridlock.

I think the decision as to how the corridor should be used ought to be made by the group of people that have the most to lose by its demise — the Amish!

No group of people in the history of Lancaster County has worked so hard and has asked for so little in return.

Paul J. Rineer

Columbia