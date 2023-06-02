I’m responding to the May 8 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Jesus brought new understanding of God.”

The letter writer states, “A God of love would never condemn one of his children to a place like hell.” God does not condemn anyone to hell. He sent his son to suffer and die on a cross to save us from our sins. It is up to us to accept God’s gift of forgiveness. If we do not accept his gift, we condemn ourselves to hell. God loves every person in this world and wants all to accept him.

Start by getting the “ESV Study Bible” and start with the Book of John. Find a church that teaches the Bible. Check out lancasterpa.com/churches/bible-churches. Check out the church’s belief statement online. If it doesn’t believe the Bible is inspired by God, that all people are accountable for their sins and that Jesus died so we could have forgiveness for our sins, find another church.

Jesus came into the world to save the world. But we must accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior, with true repentance, to have our name written in the Book of Life. If we reject the one true God, he will reject us.

Darlene Beck

Ephrata