Many politicians and individuals strongly favor access to abortion without restrictions, up to the day of birth. Abortion-rights advocates use soft, nondescriptive phrases like “protecting reproductive health care" and “right to choose” when supporting unrestricted abortions for any reason.

What is an abortion and how is it performed? Everyone should fully understand the procedures and definitions involved in later-term abortions before taking a position and voting for political candidates who support access to elective abortions without restrictions.

One dictionary defines the fetus as “the unborn offspring having basic structure and resemblance to the adult.”

Abortions performed after 13 weeks of gestation predominantly use a procedure called dilation and evacuation. Planned Parenthood, also in nondescriptive language, defines this procedure as “the use of medical instruments and suction to gently remove tissue from the uterus during an abortion.”

In actuality, the dilation and evacuation procedure is not gentle. Chemical agents are introduced to stop the fetal heartbeat and cause fetal demise. The cervix is partially dilated and medical grasping instruments, like clamps or forceps, are then used to pull out the fetus in parts and pieces. If the fetal skull is too large to be removed intact by suction only, it is crushed for more easy removal.

For dilation-and-evacuation abortions performed after 20 weeks, the larger fetal head is removed by piercing and opening the cranial cavity to suction out brain matter. The cranial cavity can then be collapsed for removal.

For those favoring unrestricted access to abortion, please contemplate the brutal nature of this abortion procedure on a developing human and reconsider your position. And then choose your political candidates accordingly.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township