I read with sadness your series of articles in the Dec. 20 (“Mission Interrupted”) and Dec. 27 (“Bonds Unbroken”) editions of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about the lack of schooling within the School District of Lancaster.

You see, the schools are essentially closed. Unlike other elementary schools around the county, this district has not been able to agree on how to maintain open elementary schools.

Surrounded by the success of municipalities such as East Hempfield and Manheim townships, this district has so many children lacking privilege and not being given a good solution for their education. Students are learning on Zoom.

It is still not clear when School District of Lancaster students will return to in-person school this month.

I admire all of the School District of Lancaster faculty, trying their best to work with their student population. But there is a big problem. Many children do not have help at home. Many children are alone or left to watch a sibling while on Zoom. And, yes, many children leave Zoom for periods of time.

The wonderful teachers, with infinite patience, reexplained the work as children came back to Zoom, thus taking quality teaching time away from those children who are focused and attentive.

I do not blame the faculty. This is a hardship. I do not blame the administrators, having been one myself. I blame the members of the school board of the School District of Lancaster. They have failed in their duty to the children of Lancaster city, and they will be responsible for Lancaster falling behind.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township