In September 1918, Philadelphia held a planned Liberty Loan Parade to promote the government bonds that were being issued to pay for World War I.

But the parade took place shortly after the influenza pandemic had arrived in the city of about 1.7 million people. The virus spread to Philadelphia on Sept. 19, 1918, through the Philadelphia Navy Yard. In a matter of days, 600 sailors had the virus.

Yet Philadelphia didn’t cancel its Sept. 28 Liberty Loan Parade. By Oct. 1, there were 635 new influenza cases in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia was one of the hardest-hit U.S. cities in 1918 and 1919. More than 12,000 people died in six weeks, with about 47,000 reported cases. By the six-month mark, about 16,000 had died and there were more than a half-million cases.

So to all those protesting Pennsylvania’s 2020 shutdown, please fill out a form so we don’t have to waste time and resources to treat you.

Jon Heck

Manheim Township