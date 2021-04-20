Friday is called the Day of Silence. It is promoted by GLSEN (formerly the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) in order to call attention to the bullying into silence frequently suffered by various members of the LGBTQ community.

My wife and I grew up in a culture in which seemingly the only acceptable human sexual relationship was a straight one. Sexual activity was, in the views of that era, reserved for one man and one woman, and activity between them should begin only after marriage.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered that an adopted grandchild began to transition. More surprising: Fairly recently, we were invited to meet with about 25 other folks who have LGBTQ children, grandchildren or close friends, in order to learn about the community.

The support group was not set up to critique, vilify or lobby for LGBTQ people. Or to change anyone’s mind. We want to ask ourselves the single question from a lapel pin: What would Jesus do?

It seemed over the years that people who were raised as I was tend to modify their positions only after they discover their child, grandchild or other family relative is gay, or bisexual or transgender. I can hear James Cleveland, a gospel singer and composer who is believed to have been gay but never came out prior to his death in 1991:

I don’t feel no ways tired,

I’ve come too far from where I started from.

Nobody told me that the road would be easy,

I don’t believe he brought me this far just to leave me.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township