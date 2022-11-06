I want to express my gratitude to Greg Carey, a professor at Lancaster Theological Seminary. In partnership with a local law firm, Carey made a presentation on Christian nationalism that really opened my eyes.

I have always assumed that any Christian church lifts up Jesus as the one who shows us how to live with one another — loving our neighbor, serving those in need, reaching out to those in pain, caring for those who are suffering.

What I now understand is that Christian nationalists do very little of that. In the end, what counts for Christian nationalists is not love of neighbor, but power, dominion and, finally, control of all the United States of America.

Now I see that these Christian nationalists are not just distorting the true values of the Christian church. They truly represent a threat to all Americans — a threat to the very freedoms that Americans have traditionally cared about the most.

Thank you, Professor Carey! May the presentation you made on Christian nationalism — the one I listened to online — be heard and seen by thousands and, dare I hope, millions of viewers!

John Pinder

Lancaster Township