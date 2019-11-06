Dorogiye lyudi (Dear people),
Given the state of United States foreign policy, or the absence of a coherent one, it might be time to prepare for the ultimate consequences by learning to speak and write Russian.
A Rosetta Stone Russian language program — available for a couple hundred bucks — will readily solve the problem of learning to speak Russian. The problem of learning to write Russian will be a more daunting challenge, because the Cyrillic alphabet is used to write Russian.
With our foreign policy as it is, there probably will be no need for concern. We can imagine that Batko (Daddy) Putin would be invited to provide a platoon, if not battalion, of instructors to help us meet the challenge. In addition, of course, the Russians might be invited to bring the tanks they customarily use to motivate people.
The preceding scenario belongs in the realm of the absurd, but errant phone calls to leaders of foreign countries do happen these days.
Iskrenne vash (Yours sincerely).
Cas Ryzewski
Manor Township