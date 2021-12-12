As the holiday season is in full swing, the stress and anxiety around family conversations and relationships can be at an all-time high.

Conflict is dynamic and multidimensional. Conflict is normal. Conflict is neither good nor bad.

When we learn to see conflict differently, we can truly grow as people and as a society. Conflicts are opportunities for personal and moral growth and the development of trust, and for our community to experience renewal and innovation.

So what are some suggestions to help navigate the challenges surrounding conflict this holiday season?

— Listen to hear and understand, not to respond. You can practice this by turning on a news report from a network on the opposite side of your political leaning and listening. (Try not to scream.)

— Practice listening, being vulnerable and building trust.

— Increase awareness of any hidden biases and affiliations.

— Understand trauma and its impact on people in conflict.

— Best of all, be gracious. Communication is a lifelong skill and something we are all trying to master.

Chris Wenden

Executive Director

Advoz Mediation and Restorative Practices