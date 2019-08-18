In the Aug. 11 Sunday LNP Watchdog (“Left-turn woes in Warwick; horse droppings in the road”), a presumed transplant to Lancaster County is complaining about horse-and-buggy droppings. Many years ago, I decided as a young, impatient driver that the Plain buggy drivers have as much right to local roads as I do. I challenge the complainer to notice how many people in or near his or her neighborhood or municipality mow and blow grass clippings into the street — grass clippings that end up in the Susquehanna and I’d be willing to bet in higher amounts than the offending road apples.
People move here for the supposed slower lifestyle, then want to change it to suit them. Now that’s annoying.
Tim Barr
Ephrata