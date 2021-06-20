The May 30 letter “Context absent from column” exposed the atrocious conditions Palestinians living under Israel’s violent occupation suffer daily.

In her regular reports on IfAmericansKnew.org, Alison Weir provides a documented window into the lives of a subjugated people: arrests; abductions; killings; dispossessions; demolished homes, farms and businesses.

In my view, American news media do not report fairly on the Palestinians’ situation. Israel, with its sophisticated army, tanks, airplanes and nuclear weapons, is presented as the victim of an enemy shooting homemade rockets, throwing stones and protesting against an occupation robbing it of basic freedoms and a decent quality of life.

U.S. administrations for decades have defended Israel, giving it $3.8 billion annually in military aid and vetoing United Nations resolutions criticizing it.

In a recent column, The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman pondered a possible “two-state” solution. How can two states be made out of the West Bank, which is now just isolated fragments of Palestinian-controlled areas surrounded by Israeli settlements? Life in Gaza is equally appalling.

Americans must inform themselves about what their government and media are perpetrating in their name. The influence of Israel’s lobby — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — and others in the halls of Congress is legendary. If they value their jobs, politicians, reporters and other public figures seemingly dare not cross this powerful lobby.

For all our vaunted principles of fairness, defending the underdog and promoting human rights, Americans should be ashamed of our record vis-a-vis Palestine and its captive people. By not speaking out, you and I are complicit.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township