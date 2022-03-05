The writer of the Feb. 24 letter “Tribute to merchant mariners” stated: “I found out that merchant mariners do not have a memorial in tribute to their service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. I was asked to check into this, and there is no memorial, despite the fact that about 90 merchant mariners are interred there.”

Thank you, Clyde Snyder and William Balabanow, for calling attention to the forgotten U.S. merchant mariners who are World War II veterans. I am shocked that we seem to forget these people existed. Many of the ones I know were present at Normandy or were in the infamous Murmansk Run, from which few made it back alive.

So many of them were killed, severely wounded or became prisoners of war. Did you know that most Allied munitions were supplied by U.S. merchant mariners? And that they lost a higher percentage of members than any branch of the military?

I think it’s time that we all honor them. Go to USMM.org for the facts about merchant mariners. Sadly, most people know nothing about them, and it’s time they got some attention. Also, there were several women among the merchant mariners killed during World War II, and one woman was even held captive in a prisoner of war camp.

Sheila Sova

Vice president, American Merchant Marine Veterans

Glen Carbon, Illinois