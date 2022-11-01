I’ve been reading a number of recent letters decrying the selection of candidates for Pennsylvania’s elections. They’re either too far left or too far right.

I’m dismayed also but have been looking into third parties, specifically the Libertarians. I haven’t seen many articles in LNP | LancasterOnline about any third party.

Former President Donald Trump was right about one thing, in my view: Washington, D.C., is a swamp, and both parties are responsible.

Therefore, I’d urge LNP | LancasterOnline to report more on third parties in this election cycle — not just the Libertarians, but also the Green Party, Constitution Party, Pennsylvania Working Families Party and whoever else may be running.

The major parties will never change until there is a viable alternative to them, as in European countries.

Dan LaRue

Lebanon