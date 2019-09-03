What will it take to eradicate the spotted lanternfly from our region? There have been federal and state dollars allocated to remove this invasive pest. How are these efforts being managed? I understand that leadership for these efforts are shared by the Pennsylvania agriculture secretary, Russell Redding, and the director of Penn State Extension, Dennis Calvin. Can these questions be posed to them for a response? This is causing harmful economic and ecological effects to our community.
The spotted lanternfly apparently needs the invasive tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) for its life cycle. The young spotted lanternfly nurses sap from this tree until it develops its adult wings and flies off to expand its territory. I work at a nursery along the borders of Lancaster, Berks and Lebanon counties near Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area and work at managing this pest. On Aug. 14, I saw a huge swarm dropping in from the sky into the nursery. This event was astounding and most concerning.
I suggest that if we could eliminate the invasive tree of heaven from our landscape, the invasive spotted lanternfly can be eliminated. It will take hard work and a resolute community to effectively implement this stewardship effort. I believe we are a community that can do this. Between our agricultural, landscape and individual efforts, we have the essential people in place to wipe out both the invasive host tree and the invasive insect that breeds on it. We can do this! Give us true leadership!
Travis Martin
Denver